KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 54,000 UP 400
Hansae 20,200 UP 50
Youngone Corp 54,200 UP 300
CSWIND 63,600 UP 600
GKL 16,520 UP 250
KOLON IND 51,000 UP 1,050
HanmiPharm 283,500 UP 1,000
SD Biosensor 12,890 UP 740
Meritz Financial 54,100 DN 200
BNK Financial Group 6,850 UP 80
DGB Financial Group 7,520 UP 80
emart 74,000 UP 900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY393 00 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 53,100 DN 500
PIAM 30,100 UP 250
HANJINKAL 43,250 UP 600
CHONGKUNDANG 85,500 UP 1,100
HL MANDO 42,150 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 736,000 UP 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 53,800 UP 600
Netmarble 43,800 UP 550
KRAFTON 156,700 UP 1,200
HD HYUNDAI 60,100 UP 1,600
ORION 121,300 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 24,350 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,390 UP 140
BGF Retail 154,500 DN 1,800
SKCHEM 63,300 UP 800
HDC-OP 10,310 UP 60
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 462,500 UP 26,500
HANILCMT 12,660 UP 240
SKBS 72,200 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 UP 30
KakaoBank 25,850 UP 250
HYBE 250,500 UP 1,500
SK ie technology 85,900 UP 2,700
DL E&C 31,300 UP 500
kakaopay 45,550 UP 200
K Car 11,960 UP 40
SKSQUARE 44,200 DN 350
