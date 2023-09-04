Ex-N. Korean ambassador to China returns home amid eased COVID-19 border controls

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's former ambassador to Beijing, known to be staying in China due to pandemic-related border controls, has recently returned to Pyongyang as the reclusive country resumed flights last month, officials at the South Korean Embassy in Beijing confirmed Monday.

North Korea's national carrier, Air Koryo, has operated flights for four days -- on Aug. 22, 24, 26 and 29 -- since Chinese authorities approved of the operation of the Pyongyang-Beijing route last month for every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

"Ji Jae-ryong, North Korea's former ambassador to Beijing who was staying at the North Korean embassy in China, has returned to the North via this flight, and the majority of passengers are believed to be North Korean diplomatic personnel and students," the South Korean embassy in China said.

Cross-border exchanges via air, railway and land between Pyongyang and Beijing appear to have resumed temporarily to allow North Koreans to return home, it said.

The embassy added the entry ban on other foreigners, including Chinese citizens, appears to be in place.

The return of North Koreans from the Chinese border city of Dandong to the North Korean city of Sinuiju has also been continuously detected, a senior official at the embassy told reporters.

In late August, North Korea decided to reopen its border after more than three years of stringent virus curbs.

North Korean buses carrying dozens of its taekwondo athletes crossed the border into China last month to participate in the ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships in Kazakhstan. According to the embassy, the athletes returned to Pyongyang by train Thursday.

In this file photo, two buses cross the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge over the Amnok River toward the Chinese border city of Dandong from North Korea's Sinuiju on Aug. 16, 2023, in a rare move that was apparently made to transport the North's athletes to a taekwondo match held in Kazakhstan. (Yonhap)



