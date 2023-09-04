S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 4, 2023
All News 16:36 September 04, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.518 3.497 +2.1
2-year TB 3.775 3.714 +6.1
3-year TB 3.738 3.689 +4.9
10-year TB 3.856 3.778 +7.8
2-year MSB 3.769 3.728 +4.1
3-year CB (AA-) 4.498 4.447 +5.1
91-day CD 3.690 3.680 +1.0
