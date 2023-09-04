The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



(LEAD) Teachers set to hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers

SEOUL -- School teachers were set to hold a massive rally in Seoul on Monday to mourn the recent suicide deaths of fellow teachers distressed by disgruntled parents and unruly students, and to call for measures to prevent such tragedies.

The rally, set to begin at 4:30 p.m. in front of the National Assembly, had originally been planned to mourn the death of a young teacher in Seoul who took her own life in July after struggling to deal with a school violence case.



Ex-N. Korean ambassador to China returns home amid eased COVID-19 border controls

BEIJING -- North Korea's former ambassador to Beijing, known to be staying in China due to pandemic-related border controls, has recently returned to Pyongyang as the reclusive country resumed flights last month, officials at the South Korean Embassy in Beijing confirmed Monday.

North Korea's national carrier, Air Koryo, has operated flights for four days -- on Aug. 22, 24, 26 and 29 -- since Chinese authorities approved of the operation of the Pyongyang-Beijing route last month for every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.



S. Korea to hold photo exhibition marking 70 yr-alliance with U.S.

SEOUL -- A special photography exhibition commemorating the 70th anniversary of the signing of the South Korea-U.S. mutual defense treaty will take place in three local cities this fall, the National Archives of Korea (NAK) said Monday.

The NAK said the exhibition will be held in Daejeon from Sept. 5-15, in Busan from Sept. 26-Oct. 15 and in Incheon from Nov. 2-9 under the title of "70 Years of ROK-U.S. Alliance in Photos, 'We Go Together!" ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name. Entrance to the exhibition is free.



(LEAD) Seoul shares up for 2nd day amid growing Fed rate pause outlook

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher for the second consecutive session Monday on growing optimism the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause the interest rate hike in the next month's policy meeting after key unemployment data showed a cooling economy. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 20.84 points, or 0.81 percent, to finish at 2,584.55. Trading volume was moderate at 337.3 million shares worth 8.57 trillion won (US$6.49 billion), with decliners outpacing gainers 432 to 431.



DP's global conference calls for int'l solidarity against Fukushima water release

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) held a conference with panels from the United States, China and Japan on Monday, seeking international cooperation in efforts to stop Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

DP leader Lee Jae-myung, Rep. Woo Won-shik and panels representing the three countries came together via video calls at the National Assembly, and exchanged their shared concerns over the environmental and health impact of Japan's ongoing water release, said Woo, who heads the DP's standing committee dealing with the release.



