(2nd LD) Russia proposed three-way naval exercise with N. Korea, China: NIS

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Russia proposed conducting three-way naval exercises with North Korea and China when Moscow's defense minister held a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in late July, South Korea's intelligence agency was quoted as saying Monday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the proposal when he held a one-on-one meeting with the North's leader, National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Kim Kyou-hyun said during a close-door briefing to the parliamentary intelligence committee, according to Rep. Yoo Sang-bum of the ruling People Power Party.

Shoigu visited the North from July 25-27.

Later in the day, Russian news agency TASS quoted Shoigu as saying that joint exercises with North Korea are under discussion.

Asked about the agency's analysis of North Korea's recent increase in military provocations, Yoo said they appear to be in response to the South Korea-United States joint Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise conducted from Aug 21-31.

Kim Kyou-hyun (C, back), chief of the National Intelligence Service, attends a plenary session of the intelligence committee at the National Assembly in Seoul on Sept. 4, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

The agency reportedly confirmed North Korea's two short-range ballistic missile launches last Wednesday, saying only one succeeded while the other failed. North Korea has claimed both were successfully conducted.

The NIS was also quoted as saying that it is "too early" to conclude whether Kim Jong-un has designated his daughter Ju-ae as his successor.

"Currently, North Korea is very obsessed over the Baekdu bloodline, so it's too early to conclude that Kim Ju-ae is his successor," Yoo said, citing the intelligence agency.

According to Yoo, the NIS also shared intelligence with lawmakers that the North has issued orders to "anti-state forces" in the South to carry out protest movements related to Japan's discharge of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima power plant.



This photo, carried by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 31, 2023, shows the North's leader, Kim Jong-un (3rd from R), pointing at a South Korean region with a baton during a visit to the training command post of the General Staff of the North Korean army on Aug. 29. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

