1 patient dies in stabbing incident at hospital in southeastern county
All News 18:33 September 04, 2023
CHILGOK, South Korea, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- A man reportedly suffering from mental illness stabbed another patient to death at a hospital in the southeastern county of Chilgok on Monday, police and fire authorities said.
The 56-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene after attacking the victim in his 50s at the general hospital in Chilgok, near Daegu, around 3:41 p.m., they said.
The suspect, who was also admitted at the hospital, reportedly suffers from mental illness.
Police said they are investigating the exact cause behind the incident.
khj@yna.co.kr
