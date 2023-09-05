Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:59 September 05, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- Teachers hold massive rallies following deaths of distressed teachers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon warns of stern action against any 'anti-national' acts regardless of political bloc (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon mulls replacing defense minister (Donga Ilbo)
-- Teachers hold massive rallies following deaths of distressed teachers (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Teachers hold massive rallies calling for protection of educational rights (Segye Times)
-- 10 years of China's One Belt One Road policy push 23 nations to the brink of bankruptcy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea orders anti-government groups in S. Korea to protest against Fukushima contaminated water release: NIS (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Teachers hold nationwide rallies calling for normalization of public education (Hankyoreh)
-- 120,000 teachers gather in sorrow, anger, in massive rallies following deaths of distressed teachers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung, LG attend Europe motor shows for first time (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung, LG present ways to break down barrier between electronics, cars (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Classrooms empty as angry teachers go on 'leave' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Classrooms close as teachers rally (Korea Herald)
-- Memorial events for teachers' deaths held nationwide (Korea Times)
(END)

