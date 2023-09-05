Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 September 05, 2023

SEOUL, Sep. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/24 Sunny 10

Incheon 30/24 Cloudy 10

Suwon 31/24 Sunny 20

Cheongju 30/24 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 30/23 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 31/21 Sunny 10

Gangneung 27/22 Rain 30

Jeonju 30/23 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 31/23 Sunny 20

Jeju 30/25 Sunny 20

Daegu 30/23 Sunny 20

Busan 30/24 Sunny 10

(END)

