Incumbent judge summarily indicted for sex trafficking
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors have summarily indicted an incumbent judge on charges of buying sex in broad daylight while on an official trip to Seoul, sources said Tuesday.
The 42-year-old judge, identified by his surname Lee and serving at the district court in Ulsan, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is accused of paying 150,000 won (US$113) to a woman he met through a dating app in exchange for sex at a hotel in Seoul's southern Gangnam district on June 22.
In a disciplinary action, the Supreme Court had earlier suspended Lee for three months, saying he damaged the dignity of the judiciary and demeaned the prestige of the court.
Prosecutors said they summarily indicted Lee for violating the Act on the Punishment of Arrangement of Commercial Sex Acts, after questioning him in writing and reviewing the criteria of similar cases.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
