Top diplomats of S. Korea, Iran hold phone talks on frozen funds, bilateral ties

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Iran have held phone consultations over the handling of Tehran's frozen funds in Seoul and the strengthening of bilateral ties, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

In the phone talks with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Monday, Foreign Minister Park Jin said Seoul was making efforts for the transfer of frozen Tehran funds with a clear understanding that the assets in question belong to the people of Iran.

Park added that South Korea was moving forward to resolve the pending issue through close communications with relevant nations.

The comments came after the United States said last month that it was in negotiations with Tehran to transfer the frozen funds from South Korean banks to a special account in Qatar in exchange for the release of five U.S. citizens currently detained in Iran.

Bilateral relations have remained frayed over the reportedly US$6 billion in Iranian funds that had been frozen under U.S. sanctions, which were reimposed after former President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal in 2018.

Park also said both countries should expand cooperation in various areas, including academia, science, sports and culture.

The Iranian minister emphasized Tehran's strong focus on relations with Asia and expressed his government's wish to enhance ties with South Korea, according to the ministry.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin holds phone talks with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry on Sept. 5, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)