After TV stint, midfielder returns with fresh perspective for Asian Games
By Yoo Jee-ho
PAJU, South Korea, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- While recovering from a knee injury, midfielder Lee Min-a was rendered a spectator when South Korea competed at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia this summer.
Lee, 31, had a unique vantage point, as she had a brief run as a television color commentator during the big tournament.
Now healthy, the skilled midfielder is back with the Taegeuk Ladies for the Asian Games, which will kick off later this month in China. Before the team's first training session Tuesday, Lee said she will try to help the team in areas that she felt lacking.
"I think the players spent too much energy trying to win the ball back after losing possession," Lee told reporters at the National Football Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. "Even though football is a team sport and I can't do everything by myself, I want to provide some energy and help the team with the possession game."
South Korea had a draw and two losses to take an early exit from the group stage at the World Cup. Lee, who watched plenty of non-Korean matches, said there was much to learn from other nations -- in particular Japan, the top Asian team that defeated eventual champions Spain 4-0 in the group stage.
"Physically, Japanese players are weaker than we are, but they still played a great match against Spain," Lee observed. "I think we've closed the gap on Japan. I hope we can be as effective in counterattacks as Japan."
Lee, who has earned 76 caps so far, competed at the previous Asian Games in 2018 and helped South Korea win their third consecutive bronze medal. After missing the World Cup, Lee said she cherishes the opportunity to play at this year's Asian Games that much more.
"It was so painful watching the team go through tough times at the World Cup, and I was frustrated that I couldn't take the field with them," Lee said. "I am really honored and happy to be back here in this uniform. The Asian Games will be my World Cup."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
