SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.58 3.58

2-M 3.64 3.64

3-M 3.70 3.69

6-M 3.83 3.82

12-M 3.91 3.91

