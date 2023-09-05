PM calls for business cooperation for Oct. 2 temporary holiday

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for active cooperation from companies on Tuesday to ensure that employees can enjoy a temporary holiday on Oct. 2 that will create a six-day extended break during Chuseok.

Han made the remarks while presiding over a Cabinet meeting, during which the temporary holiday was officially designated. This year's Chuseok fall harvest holiday will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, effectively making the temporary holiday a bridge to Oct. 3, National Foundation Day, another public holiday.

"I urge active cooperation from companies and economic organizations so that many people, especially workers, can fully benefit from the temporary holiday," Han said.

Furthermore, Han pointed out that providing time to recharge is aimed at boosting domestic consumption.

Han also urged each government agency to come up with measures to stimulate consumption and revitalize the local tourism sector.

Citing the country's rising consumer prices in August, Han mentioned reasons such as increasing oil prices, coupled with agricultural products plagued by this year's heat wave.

According to data from Statistics Korea, consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 3.4 percent last month from a year earlier, compared with a 2.3 percent increase in July. It was the highest on-year rise since the 3.7 percent growth tallied in April.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a Cabinet meeting on Sept. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

