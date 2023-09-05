SK exploring close partnership opportunities with automakers: battery chief
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- SK On Co. is seeking to build close partnerships with various automakers for the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector, including the ones in Europe where the market competition is increasingly getting fierce, its co-chief has said.
Chey Jae-won, executive vice chairman of SK Group and a co-head of the battery-making unit SK On, made the remarks at a motor show in Germany, noting the automakers' approach to the EV business is changing at a faster pace than expected.
"Strategic changes among global automakers in the EV business are progressing faster than expected," Chey told reporters while touring booths at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich on Monday (local time).
"As competition for leadership in the European battery market is fierce, we will seek to expand close business cooperation with various automakers, including existing customers," Chey said.
Chey declined to comment when asked to name potential partners.
Chey also refused to give comments on the speculation over SK's possible collaboration with Volkswagen A.G. for prismatic cells.
"We have completed the development of prismatic batteries, and preparation is well under way," Chey said.
SK On unveiled its first prismatic cell mockup at a battery show in Seoul in March, with a plan to start production of pilot samples within this year.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
