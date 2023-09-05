Seoul removes sculptures by artist convicted of sexual offense
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Two sculptures created by a scandal-tainted artist and activist have been demolished at a central Seoul park, the Seoul city government said Tuesday, following his recent conviction on charges of sexual offense.
The demolition of the artworks produced by Lim Ok-sang to commemorate wartime sexual slavery victims was carried out at the "Place of Memory" park on Mount Nam for two days beginning Monday morning, it said.
The city government's move came after the 73-year-old Lim was sentenced by a court last month to an imprisonment of six months, suspended for two years, after being convicted of sexually harassing a female employee in 2013.
The city government has said keeping sculptures by an artist convicted of sexual offense in the park is an insult to the sexual slavery victims.
In his Facebook post, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon denounced an anti-Japan civic group, the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, for staging a rally Monday to oppose the removal of Lim's sculptures from the park.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
BTS' V drops 3 self-composed songs ahead of solo album release
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Russia proposed three-way naval exercise with N. Korea, China: NIS
-
(LEAD) Teachers set to hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
(4th LD) Teachers hold massive rallies following deaths of distressed teachers
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader Kim may visit Russia for talks with Putin on arms deal: report
-
(2nd LD) Teachers hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers