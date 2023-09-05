Seoul shares down late Tues. morning on tech losses

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Tuesday morning, led by big-cap tech losses, as investors took a breather awaiting comments from U.S. Fed officials on the bank's monetary policy path.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had shed 4.63 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,579.92 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened slightly lower and had been in negative terrain as institutional selling offset buying by individuals.

Eyes are on what Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins and New York Fed President John Williams will say about the economy and the Fed's future policy direction during public events later this week.

A U.S. job market report for August showed signs of cooling, raising hope for an easing of the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes.

The U.S. stock markets were closed Monday (local time) for Labor Day.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.84 percent to drag down the index following recent sharp gains.

But chip giant SK hynix added 0.59 percent.

Battery shares gathered ground. Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.38 percent, and POSCO Holdings jumped 1.19 percent.

Samsung SDI advanced 1.31 percent, and LG Chem climbed 1.54 percent.

Carmakers traded lower, with top automaker Hyundai Motor losing 0.69 percent and Kia going down 1.25 percent.

The local currency had been changing hands at 1,323.2 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 3.4 won from the previous session's close.

