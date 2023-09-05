Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's economic growth gathers pace in Q2; outlook still murky
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter of this year than three months earlier despite a slump in exports, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's real gross domestic product (GDP) -- a key measure of economic growth -- increased 0.6 percent on-quarter in the April-June period, matching an earlier estimate, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
------------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's inflation speeds up in Aug., rate policy in focus
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices increased at a faster-than-expected pace in August due to higher prices of agricultural and manufactured goods, data showed Tuesday.
Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 3.4 percent last month from a year earlier, accelerating from the 2.3 percent increase in July, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
------------------
(LEAD) N. Korean leader Kim may visit Russia for talks with Putin on arms deal: report
WASHINGTON -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may soon travel to Russia to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss a possible arms deal, a news report said Monday.
The New York Times reported that Kim may travel to Vladivostok next week to meet with Putin.
------------------
S. Korean defense firms to take center stage at armaments exhibition in Poland
SEOUL -- South Korean defense companies were set to showcase advanced weapons systems at an annual major arms exhibition in Poland this week, Seoul's arms procurement agency said Tuesday, as the two countries seek to step up security cooperation.
The International Defense Industry Exhibition, or MSPO, will kick off later in the day for a four-day run at Kielce, joined by 30 South Korean companies, including the country's sole aircraft maker, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., as well as Hanwha Aerospace Co., according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
------------------
Seoul removes sculptures by artist convicted of sexual offense
SEOUL -- Two sculptures created by a scandal-tainted artist and activist have been demolished at a central Seoul park, the Seoul city government said Tuesday, following his recent conviction on charges of sexual offense.
The demolition of the artworks produced by Lim Ok-sang to commemorate wartime sexual slavery victims was carried out at the "Place of Memory" park on Mount Nam for two days beginning Monday morning, it said.
------------------
PM calls for business cooperation for Oct. 2 temporary holiday
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for active cooperation from companies on Tuesday to ensure that employees can enjoy a temporary holiday on Oct. 2 that will create a six-day extended break during Chuseok.
Han made the remarks while presiding over a Cabinet meeting, during which the temporary holiday was officially designated. This year's Chuseok fall harvest holiday will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, effectively making the temporary holiday a bridge to Oct. 3, National Foundation Day, another public holiday.
------------------
Yoon says N. Korea poses direct threats to ASEAN
SEOUL -- North Korea's ever-advancing nuclear and missile programs pose direct and existential threats to the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has said.
Yoon made the remark in a written interview with the Indonesian daily Kompas ahead of a visit to Jakarta to attend a series of annual ASEAN-related summits, calling for closer cooperation with the region to deal with threats from the North.
(END)
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(LEAD) Russia proposed three-way naval exercise with N. Korea, China: NIS
-
(4th LD) Teachers hold massive rallies following deaths of distressed teachers
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader Kim may visit Russia for talks with Putin on arms deal: report
-
(LEAD) Teachers set to hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
Young footballer eyes gold in Asiad debut