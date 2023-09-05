(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
BTS' V drops 3 self-composed songs ahead of solo album release
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Russia proposed three-way naval exercise with N. Korea, China: NIS
-
(LEAD) Teachers set to hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
(4th LD) Teachers hold massive rallies following deaths of distressed teachers
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader Kim may visit Russia for talks with Putin on arms deal: report
-
(2nd LD) Teachers hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers