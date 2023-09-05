S. Korea to spend largest-ever budget to boost seafood consumption amid Fukushima woes
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government decided to spend a record budget this year to prop up consumption of seafood amid public concerns over its safety following Japan's release of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, the oceans ministry said Tuesday.
The Cabinet endorsed a plan Tuesday to draw up an additional 80 billion won (US$60.36 million) in reserve funds this year to issue coupons and hold various promotional events meant to encourage people to have more seafood and to better support the fishing industry, Vice Oceans Minister Park Sung-hoon said during a regular briefing on the Fukushima issue.
Taken together with the 64 billion won that the government is already spending on promoting seafood consumption, this year's budget marked the largest amount earmarked for the goal ever, he added.
Last month, Japan began discharging radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which was crippled by a massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami, into the sea, sparking concerns over its potential impact on the environment, seafood and people's health.
The Seoul government said seafood consumption has been stable over the past two weeks and it will continue all-out efforts to ensure the safety of domestic marine products.
South Korea banned all seafood imports from eight Japanese prefectures near Fukushima in 2013 on concerns over their radiation levels in the wake of the meltdown incident in 2011.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(LEAD) Russia proposed three-way naval exercise with N. Korea, China: NIS
-
(4th LD) Teachers hold massive rallies following deaths of distressed teachers
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader Kim may visit Russia for talks with Putin on arms deal: report
-
(LEAD) Teachers set to hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
Young footballer eyes gold in Asiad debut