Police probe launched into death of elementary school teacher in Gunsan

GUNSAN, South Korea, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Police launched an investigation into the death of an elementary school teacher who was found dead in the sea off the southwestern city of Gunsan last week, officials said Tuesday.

Police found the teacher's body in the sea under the Dongbaek Bridge in Gunsan, 178 kilometers south of Seoul, last Friday, one day after the teacher was reported missing. A suicide note bidding farewell to the family was found in the teacher's vehicle that was parked on the bridge.

Officials said the Gunsan Coast Guard has recently questioned the dead teacher's three coworkers, including two teachers, about reasons behind the death. They reportedly told the Coast Guard no abnormal signs had been detected.

The Coast Guard also plan to summon the school's head soon to question the school chief about the relations with the dead teacher and the teacher's workload.

Other colleagues of the dead teacher have stated the teacher had been struggling with a heavy workload and a personal rift with a particular faculty member.

The case marks one in a recent series of suicide deaths by school teachers distressed by work-related stress.



