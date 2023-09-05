SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HyundaiMipoDock 87,200 DN 1,900

S-Oil 76,900 DN 300

KumhoPetrochem 130,600 DN 1,400

OCI Holdings 91,200 UP 100

HANWHA AEROSPACE 114,700 UP 200

HYUNDAI WIA 56,800 DN 300

KorZinc 543,000 UP 2,000

SKC 91,700 UP 1,200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,720 DN 100

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 138,800 DN 2,300

Mobis 237,000 UP 1,000

S-1 55,400 DN 800

HMM 16,730 DN 70

LS ELECTRIC 96,200 UP 1,500

SamsungHvyInd 8,310 DN 160

MS IND 20,550 DN 250

IS DONGSEO 31,700 DN 300

LG Innotek 272,000 UP 3,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY386 50 DN650

Boryung 9,650 UP 620

POONGSAN 35,950 DN 650

KBFinancialGroup 53,900 DN 100

Hansae 21,150 UP 950

Youngone Corp 54,400 UP 200

CSWIND 63,100 DN 500

GKL 16,600 UP 80

KOLON IND 50,500 DN 500

HanmiPharm 280,500 DN 3,000

SD Biosensor 12,890 0

Meritz Financial 54,000 DN 100

BNK Financial Group 6,810 DN 40

DGB Financial Group 7,490 DN 30

emart 72,600 DN 1,400

SK 149,300 DN 1,400

Hanon Systems 9,100 DN 40

LOTTE SHOPPING 73,600 DN 600

IBK 10,860 0

DONGSUH 17,400 DN 360

SamsungEng 33,000 DN 450

SAMSUNG C&T 106,700 DN 800

