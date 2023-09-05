KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiMipoDock 87,200 DN 1,900
S-Oil 76,900 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 130,600 DN 1,400
OCI Holdings 91,200 UP 100
HANWHA AEROSPACE 114,700 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 56,800 DN 300
KorZinc 543,000 UP 2,000
SKC 91,700 UP 1,200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,720 DN 100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 138,800 DN 2,300
Mobis 237,000 UP 1,000
S-1 55,400 DN 800
HMM 16,730 DN 70
LS ELECTRIC 96,200 UP 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 8,310 DN 160
MS IND 20,550 DN 250
IS DONGSEO 31,700 DN 300
LG Innotek 272,000 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY386 50 DN650
Boryung 9,650 UP 620
POONGSAN 35,950 DN 650
KBFinancialGroup 53,900 DN 100
Hansae 21,150 UP 950
Youngone Corp 54,400 UP 200
CSWIND 63,100 DN 500
GKL 16,600 UP 80
KOLON IND 50,500 DN 500
HanmiPharm 280,500 DN 3,000
SD Biosensor 12,890 0
Meritz Financial 54,000 DN 100
BNK Financial Group 6,810 DN 40
DGB Financial Group 7,490 DN 30
emart 72,600 DN 1,400
SK 149,300 DN 1,400
Hanon Systems 9,100 DN 40
LOTTE SHOPPING 73,600 DN 600
IBK 10,860 0
DONGSUH 17,400 DN 360
SamsungEng 33,000 DN 450
SAMSUNG C&T 106,700 DN 800
