Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 September 05, 2023

HD Hyundai Infracore 10,440 UP 40
DWEC 4,560 UP 5
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 84,300 UP 2,900
CJ CheilJedang 299,500 DN 3,500
SamyangFood 201,000 UP 8,400
KEPCO KPS 32,800 DN 300
LG H&H 476,500 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 592,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 64,000 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 35,550 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,300 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,800 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 102,200 DN 300
Celltrion 146,600 UP 1,100
TKG Huchems 22,000 DN 50
JB Financial Group 9,760 DN 10
DAEWOONG PHARM 101,800 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 68,500 DN 800
KIH 52,400 DN 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,880 DN 150
KIA CORP. 79,100 DN 900
GS 38,900 DN 1,050
LIG Nex1 82,900 DN 600
Fila Holdings 38,200 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 176,200 DN 300
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,650 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,470 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 131,700 DN 2,000
FOOSUNG 11,960 DN 50
SK Innovation 178,800 DN 700
YoulchonChem 31,950 UP 600
LG Energy Solution 536,000 UP 6,000
HtlShilla 88,400 UP 400
Hanmi Science 32,300 DN 50
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,850 DN 1,400
SamsungElecMech 144,800 UP 4,200
Hanssem 57,300 DN 700
F&F 106,700 UP 2,600
HDKSOE 120,100 DN 1,900
LG Corp. 84,500 UP 200
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!