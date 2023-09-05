HD Hyundai Infracore 10,440 UP 40

DWEC 4,560 UP 5

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 84,300 UP 2,900

CJ CheilJedang 299,500 DN 3,500

SamyangFood 201,000 UP 8,400

KEPCO KPS 32,800 DN 300

LG H&H 476,500 DN 4,000

LGCHEM 592,000 UP 6,000

KEPCO E&C 64,000 DN 700

ShinhanGroup 35,550 DN 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,300 DN 500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,800 DN 100

LGELECTRONICS 102,200 DN 300

Celltrion 146,600 UP 1,100

TKG Huchems 22,000 DN 50

JB Financial Group 9,760 DN 10

DAEWOONG PHARM 101,800 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 68,500 DN 800

KIH 52,400 DN 900

HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,880 DN 150

KIA CORP. 79,100 DN 900

GS 38,900 DN 1,050

LIG Nex1 82,900 DN 600

Fila Holdings 38,200 DN 100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 176,200 DN 300

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,650 DN 200

HANWHA LIFE 2,470 DN 10

AMOREPACIFIC 131,700 DN 2,000

FOOSUNG 11,960 DN 50

SK Innovation 178,800 DN 700

YoulchonChem 31,950 UP 600

LG Energy Solution 536,000 UP 6,000

HtlShilla 88,400 UP 400

Hanmi Science 32,300 DN 50

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,850 DN 1,400

SamsungElecMech 144,800 UP 4,200

Hanssem 57,300 DN 700

F&F 106,700 UP 2,600

HDKSOE 120,100 DN 1,900

LG Corp. 84,500 UP 200

(MORE)