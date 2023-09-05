KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Daewoong 13,610 DN 470
TaekwangInd 595,000 DN 9,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,540 0
KAL 22,850 DN 250
KCC 227,500 DN 2,500
SKBP 81,300 DN 600
AmoreG 32,900 DN 750
HyundaiMtr 186,600 DN 700
KOLMAR KOREA 52,900 DN 200
PIAM 30,050 DN 50
HANJINKAL 42,900 DN 350
CHONGKUNDANG 84,900 DN 600
DoubleUGames 41,050 DN 850
HL MANDO 41,650 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 736,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 54,100 UP 300
Netmarble 43,300 DN 500
KRAFTON 155,300 DN 1,400
HD HYUNDAI 60,000 DN 100
ORION 122,400 UP 1,100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 24,500 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 13,080 DN 70
Hyundai M&F INS 29,700 DN 500
Kumyang 128,200 UP 1,900
Daesang 17,790 DN 250
SKNetworks 7,020 DN 160
ORION Holdings 15,060 DN 140
SK hynix 119,400 UP 200
Youngpoong 555,000 UP 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,050 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,950 DN 250
POSCO FUTURE M 452,000 UP 11,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,700 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,100 DN 400
Shinsegae 210,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 460,500 UP 10,500
SGBC 63,800 UP 2,500
Hyosung 63,600 0
LOTTE 24,950 DN 250
GCH Corp 13,660 DN 310
