Imported car sales fall 2.1 pct in August amid lack of supply

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Imported vehicle sales in South Korea fell 2.1 percent last month from a year earlier amid a lack of supplies in some brands, an industry association said Tuesday.

The number of newly registered imported cars came to 23,350 units in August, down from 23,850 units a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.

The three bestselling models last month were BMW's 520 sedan, Mercedes-Benz's E 250 sedan and Mercedes-Benz's GLC 300 4MATIC SUV, the statement said.

In August, three German brands -- Volkswagen Group Korea, BMW Group Korea and Mercedes-Benz Korea -- sold a combined 16,971 units, down 1.7 percent from 17,273 the previous year.

German cars accounted for 73 percent of imported cars sold in Asia's fourth-biggest economy last month, up from the previous year's 71 percent, KAIDA said.

Three Japanese brands -- Honda Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and its independent brand, Lexus -- sold a total of 1,929 units last month, jumping 33 percent from 1,451 a year earlier.

Imported brands accounted for 18.31 percent of the Korean passenger vehicle market in July, down from 21.86 percent a year ago. Their market share for August has yet to be released, KAIDA said.

BMW's 10 millionth 520d sedan is seen in this undated file photo provided by BMW. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



(END)