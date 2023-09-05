Woman sentenced to life for killing husband loses suit to claim his death benefit
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- An infamous woman, who has been sentenced to life for killing her husband, on Tuesday lost a controversial lawsuit she filed against an insurance company to demand life insurance money for his death.
The Seoul Central District Court dismissed the suit started by Lee Eun-hae in November 2020 to claim 800 million won (US$601,500) in death benefit related to her deceased husband from Orange Life Insurance.
Lee, 32, began the litigation about one and a half years after killing her then 39-year-old husband in collusion with her extramarital lover, Cho Hyun-soo, 31, in a valley river in Gapyeong, 50 kilometers northeast of Seoul, in June 2019.
Lee and Cho were arrested in April last year and have been sentenced to life and 30 years in prison, respectively, by both district and appellate courts between late last year and early this year.
She has not withdrawn her insurance money lawsuit despite being sentenced to life imprisonment.
