N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The top U.S. national security adviser urged North Korea not to provide any lethal weapons to Russia on Tuesday, saying it will pay a price if it decides to do so.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said there were no indications that the North has provided large amounts of weapons to Russia but that negotiations toward that end between the two countries are "actively advancing."
"Providing weapons to Russia for use on the battlefield to attack grain silos and the heating infrastructure of major cities as we head into winter, to try to conquer territory that belongs to another sovereign nation is not going to reflect well on North Korea and they will pay a price for this in the international community," Sullivan told a press briefing at the White House.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(LEAD) Russia proposed three-way naval exercise with N. Korea, China: NIS
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader Kim may visit Russia for talks with Putin on arms deal: report
-
(4th LD) Teachers hold massive rallies following deaths of distressed teachers
-
Yoon says N. Korea poses direct threats to ASEAN
-
Young footballer eyes gold in Asiad debut