Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Kim Jong-un, Putin to meet soon; Northeast Asia's geopolitics jolted (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kim Jong-un to visit Russia next week, have direct trade of weapons with Putin (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un to visit Russia next week, have 'arms deal' with Putin (Donga Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un travels abroad for first time in 4 years for 'big weapons deal' with Putin (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Will Kim Jong-un get satellite tech in exchange for ammunition during his visit to Russia next week? (Segye Times)
-- Kim Jong-un, Putin to have arms deal next week (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea, Russia seek dangerous deal; U.S. gives warning while leaking schedule (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Tax deductions only available for labor unions opening their books (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Jong-un heads to meet Putin after 4 years of being hermit (Hankook Ilbo)
-- House supply eased through lifting sales ban on public housing lots (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Only S. Korea falls behind schedule to build high-level radioactive waste disposal facility (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Consumer prices jump 3.4 pct due to climate, oil prices (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Potential Kim-Putin summit raises possibility of arms deals (Korea Herald)
-- Major arms deal between Kim, Putin 'very likely,' experts (Korea Times)
(END)
