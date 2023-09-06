SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 6.



Korean-language dailies

-- Kim Jong-un, Putin to meet soon; Northeast Asia's geopolitics jolted (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Kim Jong-un to visit Russia next week, have direct trade of weapons with Putin (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kim Jong-un to visit Russia next week, have 'arms deal' with Putin (Donga Ilbo)

-- Kim Jong-un travels abroad for first time in 4 years for 'big weapons deal' with Putin (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Will Kim Jong-un get satellite tech in exchange for ammunition during his visit to Russia next week? (Segye Times)

-- Kim Jong-un, Putin to have arms deal next week (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korea, Russia seek dangerous deal; U.S. gives warning while leaking schedule (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Tax deductions only available for labor unions opening their books (Hankyoreh)

-- Kim Jong-un heads to meet Putin after 4 years of being hermit (Hankook Ilbo)

-- House supply eased through lifting sales ban on public housing lots (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Only S. Korea falls behind schedule to build high-level radioactive waste disposal facility (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Consumer prices jump 3.4 pct due to climate, oil prices (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Potential Kim-Putin summit raises possibility of arms deals (Korea Herald)

-- Major arms deal between Kim, Putin 'very likely,' experts (Korea Times)

(END)