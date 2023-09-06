Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 September 06, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/23 Cloudy 10

Incheon 30/23 Cloudy 0

Suwon 32/22 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 32/22 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 31/21 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 31/20 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 26/21 Rain 70

Jeonju 32/21 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 32/22 Sunny 60

Jeju 30/24 Sunny 60

Daegu 30/21 Sunny 20

Busan 29/23 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!