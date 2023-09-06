8 out of 10 expats 'satisfied' with life in S. Korea
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Eight out of 10 expats in South Korea said they were "satisfied" with their life here, but around 20 percent of foreigners here experienced discrimination, a survey showed Wednesday.
Around 40.8 percent of the respondents said they were "extremely satisfied" with their life in South Korea, while another batch of 39.6 percent replied they were "a little satisfied," according to the survey carried out by Statistics Korea.
The survey was carried out on 25,000 expats last year. In 2022, the number of foreigners residing in South Korea was estimated at 1.75 million.
The respondents mostly expressed satisfaction with their living environment and people.
Pessimists, however, outnumbered optimists in terms of income, the data also showed.
Among the respondents, 43.4 percent identified language barriers as one of the challenges they encounter in South Korea, while 27.8 percent mentioned cultural differences as another obstacle. They were able to choose more than one answer.
Around 19.7 percent of the expats said they encountered discrimination during their stay in South Korea.
Expats tended to face more discrimination at shops, restaurants, banks and workplaces as opposed to schools, universities and public organizations.
Among the respondents who faced discrimination, 58 percent cited their nationalities as the main cause, followed by their ability to speak Korean with 27.9 percent, and their appearances with 8.3 percent.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) Russia proposed three-way naval exercise with N. Korea, China: NIS
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
-
S. Korea to spend largest-ever budget to boost seafood consumption amid Fukushima woes
-
(LEAD) Seoul says N. Korea should seek int'l norms-based cooperation amid report of possible Kim-Putin summit
-
Education minister says school teachers won't be punished for attending massive mourning rallies