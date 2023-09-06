(LEAD) Frieze, Kiaf bring together art lovers, collectors in Seoul

(ATTN: UPDATES with latest details throughout; REPLACES photos)

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's largest art market opened in Seoul on Wednesday with over 330 galleries at home and abroad presenting their artworks at Frieze Seoul along with local fair Kiaf.

Frieze, one of the world's largest art fairs, kicked off its second joint edition with the annual Korean International Art Fair (Kiaf) Seoul at the COEX convention center in southern Seoul.

Beginning with the VIP preview session Wednesday, Frieze runs through Saturday and Kiaf ends Sunday. All ticket buyers and Frieze members can access both fairs.

Visitors to Frieze Seoul, an international art fair, appreciate Paik Nam-june's video art work "TV Buddha" (1974) at Gagosian's booth at the COEX convention center in southern Seoul on Sept. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Following its successful debut last year, Frieze Seoul showcases and sells artworks presented by 120 galleries from 30 nations, with over 40 percent of them from Asia.

Gagosian, the world's largest gallery based in New York, presents Paik Nam-june's iconic video work "TV Buddha" (1974) and Jonas Wood's still life paintings. Swiss contemporary and modern art gallery Hauser & Worth highlights Philip Guston's 1978 painting "Combat I."

A visitor to international art fair Frieze Seoul takes a photo of Philip Guston's 1978 painting "Combat I" presented by Hauser & Worth's gallery at the COEX convention center in southern Seoul on Sept. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Other international galleries, such as David Zwirner, White Cube, Gladstone Gallery, Pace Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac, Lehmann Maupin and Lisson Gallery, also set up booths and introduced their exclusive artists.

The Korean galleries participating in the main section include Kukje Gallery, PKM Gallery, Gallery Baton, Johyun Gallery, Arario Gallery and Gallery Hyundai.

This year's edition has two special sections: Focus Asia for solo presentations from young galleries based in Asia and Frieze Masters for art from antiquity through the 20th century.

Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama's Yellow Pumpkin is displayed at international art fair Frieze Seoul held at the COEX convention center in southern Seoul on Sept. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

On the sidelines of the event, Frieze Seoul offers a variety of cultural programs ranging from film screenings to talks and music events at venues across the city.

Frieze Film, curated by Sungah Serena Choo and Kim Sung-woo, screens works by 14 Korean artists at four nonprofit venues in the city.

A series of talk sessions hosted by renowned artists will reflect on some of the most pressing and discussed issues in the contemporary art scene.

A major highlight of this year's program is the inaugural edition of Frieze Music, which will feature Korean singer-songwriter Colde's live performance on Sept. 8 in partnership with BMW.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (2nd from R) and Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon (R) appreciate an installation displayed at Kiaf Seoul held at the COEX convention center in southern Seoul on Sept. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

This year, Kiaf Seoul, South Korea's largest art fair operated by the Galleries Association of Korea, featured 210 galleries from 20 countries, including 140 local exhibitors.

Alongside the main event, Kiaf Plus, a satellite art fair hosted by some 30 young galleries at home and abroad, introduced up-and-coming artists from around the globe.

Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon attended the opening ceremony and met with emerging artists who displayed their works in the Kiaf Plus section.

"The most impressive works I saw in art galleries during my time as a journalist were often the ones they created at a young age. The shining originality and sensitivity as well as challenging spirit against the established order are privileges of future generations," Park told the artists. "The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is preparing comprehensive support measures for young artists to ensure diversity and vitality in the art scene."

In addition, a special exhibition, titled "Gray Box Area," screened multimedia works by 10 Korean artists to shed light on their immersive artworks.

A visitor to South Korea's leading art fair Kiaf Seoul views an artwork displayed on the wall during a VIP preview session held at the COEX convention center in southern Seoul on Sept. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

