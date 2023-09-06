U.N. rapporteur urges collective efforts to gather information on N. Korea amid 'ever-stricter isolation'
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights on Wednesday called for the need to "multiply" sources of reliable information on the reclusive country as the regime dives into an "ever-stricter isolation" from the outside world.
During an international conference hosted by the Soongsil Institute for Peace and Unification think tank in Seoul, Elizabeth Salmon also said the scarcity of reliable information flowing from North Korea can be "compensated by the news that we can still gather from one another."
"We are facing a dire situation which worsens as the government strengthens its barriers against the international community and/or multilateral organizations dealing with development, human rights, peace or security issues," Salmon said.
Noting the North Korean regime's "ever-stricter isolation," she stressed that one of the most urgent tasks is to "multiply as far as possible sources of information of what is really happening in the country" with cooperation among countries, official entities and civil society.
She also touched on the North's chronic food shortage issue, claiming those who receive food rations there were generally state officials or those affiliated with the military.
"This disparity between the privileged and nonprivileged segments of society -- those who are considered loyal and part of the league, and those who are not -- poses a direct challenge to North Korea's commitment to ensuring access to food for all," she said.
Salmon arrived in Seoul on Monday for a nine-day visit to meet with Seoul officials and North Korean defectors. It is her third trip to South Korea since assuming the post in July last year.
The special rapporteur position was first created in 2004 to investigate and report to the U.N. Human Rights Council and General Assembly on the human rights situation in the reclusive regime.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) Russia proposed three-way naval exercise with N. Korea, China: NIS
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
-
S. Korea to spend largest-ever budget to boost seafood consumption amid Fukushima woes
-
(LEAD) Seoul says N. Korea should seek int'l norms-based cooperation amid report of possible Kim-Putin summit
-
Education minister says school teachers won't be punished for attending massive mourning rallies