Seoul shares down 0.5 pct in late Wed. morning trade

September 06, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.47 percent lower late Wednesday morning, dragged down by the fall in large-cap tech and energy stocks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 12.07 points to 2,570.11 at around 11:20 a.m.

Tech behemoth Samsung Electronics fell 0.9 percent, and top battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.4 percent.

Leading energy company SK Innovation retreated 1.6 percent, and solar panel manufacturer Hanwha Solutions dipped 3.9 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor was among the gainers, inching up about 0.3 percent, with its auto parts making affiliate Hyundai Mobis climbing 0.5 percent.

Financial stocks were in the green, led by banking firm KB Financial advancing 1.5 percent and its rival Hana Financial rising 0.9 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,334.20 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., down 3.6 won from Tuesday's close.

