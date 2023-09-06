Ex-N. Korean diplomat named special adviser to Seoul's unification minister
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho on Wednesday appointed a former North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea as his special adviser, citing his expertise in information analysis on the North.
Ko Young-hwan, who defected to South Korea in 1991, was named as an adviser to Kim on inter-Korean affairs and will play a role in helping people better understand the North's situation, according to Seoul's unification ministry.
"The unification ministry is planning to strengthen its ability to analyze North Korean intelligence and effectively push for the policy on North Korean defectors. In that sense, Ko's appointment will help bolster the ministry's capabilities," Kim said.
Ko is known as the first North Korean diplomat ever to defect to South Korea and has long been working as a research fellow at the state-run Institute for National Security Strategy.
President Yoon Suk Yeol has taken a hard-line stance against the North's provocative acts and has stressed the need to make the international community aware of the dismal human rights situation in the North.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) Russia proposed three-way naval exercise with N. Korea, China: NIS
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
-
S. Korea to spend largest-ever budget to boost seafood consumption amid Fukushima woes
-
(LEAD) Seoul says N. Korea should seek int'l norms-based cooperation amid report of possible Kim-Putin summit
-
Education minister says school teachers won't be punished for attending massive mourning rallies