SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



GC Corp 111,100 DN 1,000

GS E&C 14,410 DN 280

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 603,000 DN 13,000

KPIC 140,000 UP 2,200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,780 UP 60

SKC 91,800 UP 100

GS Retail 24,150 UP 400

Ottogi 363,500 DN 1,500

DB INSURANCE 82,700 UP 1,700

SLCORP 36,550 UP 1,100

Yuhan 70,900 UP 900

SamsungElec 70,000 DN 700

NHIS 10,320 UP 120

LS 98,500 DN 2,000

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES126 80 0 UP400

TaihanElecWire 13,020 DN 60

Hyundai M&F INS 30,500 UP 800

Kumyang 132,900 UP 4,700

Daesang 17,600 DN 190

SKNetworks 6,950 DN 70

ORION Holdings 14,990 DN 70

KCC 221,500 DN 6,000

SKBP 81,600 UP 300

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,300 DN 300

SamsungF&MIns 248,500 UP 2,500

Kogas 24,550 DN 450

HDKSOE 119,700 DN 400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,050 DN 1,800

MS IND 20,250 DN 300

OCI Holdings 89,100 DN 2,100

LS ELECTRIC 95,000 DN 1,200

KorZinc 544,000 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 8,270 DN 40

HyundaiMipoDock 87,800 UP 600

YoulchonChem 31,800 DN 150

LG Energy Solution 527,000 DN 9,000

HtlShilla 88,900 UP 500

Hanmi Science 32,650 UP 350

SamsungElecMech 139,800 DN 5,000

Hanssem 56,600 DN 700

(MORE)