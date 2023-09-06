Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 15:40 September 06, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

GC Corp 111,100 DN 1,000
GS E&C 14,410 DN 280
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 603,000 DN 13,000
KPIC 140,000 UP 2,200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,780 UP 60
SKC 91,800 UP 100
GS Retail 24,150 UP 400
Ottogi 363,500 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 82,700 UP 1,700
SLCORP 36,550 UP 1,100
Yuhan 70,900 UP 900
SamsungElec 70,000 DN 700
NHIS 10,320 UP 120
LS 98,500 DN 2,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES126 80 0 UP400
TaihanElecWire 13,020 DN 60
Hyundai M&F INS 30,500 UP 800
Kumyang 132,900 UP 4,700
Daesang 17,600 DN 190
SKNetworks 6,950 DN 70
ORION Holdings 14,990 DN 70
KCC 221,500 DN 6,000
SKBP 81,600 UP 300
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,300 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 248,500 UP 2,500
Kogas 24,550 DN 450
HDKSOE 119,700 DN 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,050 DN 1,800
MS IND 20,250 DN 300
OCI Holdings 89,100 DN 2,100
LS ELECTRIC 95,000 DN 1,200
KorZinc 544,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,270 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 87,800 UP 600
YoulchonChem 31,800 DN 150
LG Energy Solution 527,000 DN 9,000
HtlShilla 88,900 UP 500
Hanmi Science 32,650 UP 350
SamsungElecMech 139,800 DN 5,000
Hanssem 56,600 DN 700
(MORE)

