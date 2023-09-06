KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
F&F 112,400 UP 5,700
SK hynix 118,200 DN 1,200
Youngpoong 547,000 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,450 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,650 DN 300
Hanwha 25,050 DN 250
DB HiTek 52,900 DN 600
CJ 80,500 UP 1,600
LX INT 29,800 DN 850
AmoreG 33,200 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 186,700 UP 100
Daewoong 13,170 DN 440
SamyangFood 191,500 DN 9,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 79,600 DN 4,700
CJ CheilJedang 297,500 DN 2,000
TaekwangInd 583,000 DN 12,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,480 DN 60
KAL 22,400 DN 450
LG Corp. 84,300 DN 200
POSCO FUTURE M 438,000 DN 14,000
Boryung 9,580 DN 70
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,700 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,150 UP 50
Shinsegae 209,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 447,000 DN 13,500
SGBC 61,500 DN 2,300
Hyosung 62,900 DN 700
LOTTE 24,700 DN 250
GCH Corp 13,570 DN 90
LotteChilsung 128,300 DN 800
COSMOCHEM 43,500 DN 2,300
POSCO Holdings 580,000 DN 17,000
HITEJINRO 19,210 DN 180
CJ LOGISTICS 79,700 DN 1,300
DOOSAN 108,000 DN 4,000
DL 38,400 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,820 DN 60
KIA CORP. 78,900 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 31,350 DN 350
S-Oil 77,600 UP 700
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
(3rd LD) N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
Rare mother-of-pearl box presumed from Goryeo returns from Japan
(2nd LD) Yoon arrives in Indonesia to attend ASEAN summits
S. Korea to spend largest-ever budget to boost seafood consumption amid Fukushima woes
(LEAD) Russia proposed three-way naval exercise with N. Korea, China: NIS