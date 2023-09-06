Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 September 06, 2023

LG Innotek 269,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 140,300 UP 1,500
HMM 16,580 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 56,000 DN 800
KumhoPetrochem 130,900 UP 300
Mobis 237,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 117,600 UP 2,900
S-1 55,800 UP 400
ZINUS 25,700 UP 250
Hanchem 168,600 DN 2,300
DWS 34,550 DN 150
KEPCO 17,850 DN 10
SamsungSecu 36,950 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 8,290 DN 250
SKTelecom 47,700 DN 300
HyundaiElev 42,750 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 150,400 UP 6,300
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,100 UP 1,400
KUMHOTIRE 4,635 DN 95
Hanon Systems 9,090 DN 10
SK 148,300 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 17,470 UP 90
Handsome 19,120 DN 180
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp473 00 DN1000
Asiana Airlines 10,990 DN 70
COWAY 42,700 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 72,500 DN 1,100
IBK 10,900 UP 40
DONGSUH 17,210 DN 190
SamsungEng 33,000 0
SAMSUNG C&T 106,900 UP 200
PanOcean 4,335 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 30,200 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 18,660 DN 20
LOTTE WELLFOOD 111,100 DN 700
KT 32,050 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18040 DN340
LOTTE TOUR 15,600 UP 250
LG Uplus 10,340 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,500 DN 400
(MORE)

