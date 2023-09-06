KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 87,400 UP 200
Doosan Enerbility 16,610 DN 360
Doosanfc 24,150 DN 400
LG Display 13,350 DN 570
Kangwonland 15,580 DN 70
NAVER 214,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 49,050 UP 150
NCsoft 248,500 DN 2,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 47,800 DN 400
COSMAX 148,300 DN 200
KIWOOM 98,400 DN 1,700
Hanwha Ocean 35,600 UP 150
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,090 DN 350
DWEC 4,510 DN 50
KEPCO KPS 32,900 UP 100
LG H&H 473,500 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 585,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO E&C 63,200 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 35,700 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,450 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,600 UP 800
LGELECTRONICS 100,500 DN 1,700
Celltrion 146,900 UP 300
TKG Huchems 21,700 DN 300
JB Financial Group 10,040 UP 280
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,500 UP 700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 68,200 DN 300
KIH 52,700 UP 300
GS 39,400 UP 500
LIG Nex1 86,200 UP 3,300
Fila Holdings 38,400 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,700 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,950 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,470 0
AMOREPACIFIC 131,500 DN 200
FOOSUNG 11,890 DN 70
SK Innovation 174,500 DN 4,300
POONGSAN 36,050 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 54,300 UP 400
Hansae 20,350 DN 800
