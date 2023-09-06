KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 53,800 DN 600
CSWIND 60,900 DN 2,200
GKL 17,180 UP 580
KOLON IND 49,300 DN 1,200
HanmiPharm 285,500 UP 5,000
SD Biosensor 12,940 UP 50
Meritz Financial 54,400 UP 400
BNK Financial Group 6,780 DN 30
DGB Financial Group 7,500 UP 10
emart 72,400 DN 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY386 00 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 52,900 0
PIAM 29,350 DN 700
HANJINKAL 42,400 DN 500
CHONGKUNDANG 85,100 UP 200
DoubleUGames 40,500 DN 550
HL MANDO 41,300 DN 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 728,000 DN 8,000
Doosan Bobcat 53,500 DN 600
Netmarble 43,000 DN 300
KRAFTON 154,100 DN 1,200
HD HYUNDAI 60,400 UP 400
ORION 120,800 DN 1,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 24,250 DN 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,640 UP 140
BGF Retail 157,000 UP 2,200
SKCHEM 62,000 DN 800
HDC-OP 10,130 DN 80
HYOSUNG TNC 361,500 DN 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 451,500 DN 13,000
HANILCMT 12,310 DN 80
SKBS 72,600 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,950 UP 50
KakaoBank 25,750 UP 50
HYBE 249,500 DN 1,500
SK ie technology 86,000 UP 500
DL E&C 30,400 DN 350
kakaopay 45,600 UP 100
K Car 12,100 UP 90
SKSQUARE 43,700 DN 250
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
(3rd LD) N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
Rare mother-of-pearl box presumed from Goryeo returns from Japan
(2nd LD) Yoon arrives in Indonesia to attend ASEAN summits
S. Korea to spend largest-ever budget to boost seafood consumption amid Fukushima woes
(LEAD) Russia proposed three-way naval exercise with N. Korea, China: NIS