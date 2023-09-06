Geneone Life Science to raise 2.5 bln won via stock offering
All News 16:03 September 06, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Geneone Life Science Inc. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 2.5 billion won(US$1.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 722,218 common shares at a price of 3,420 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
