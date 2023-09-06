S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 6, 2023
All News 16:38 September 06, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.514 3.528 -1.4
2-year TB 3.795 3.798 -0.3
3-year TB 3.765 3.765 0.0
10-year TB 3.893 3.886 +0.7
2-year MSB 3.804 3.798 +0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.521 4.527 -0.6
