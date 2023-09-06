S. Korea hold 1st full training session ahead of Sept. friendlies
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean men's national football team held their first full training session in Wales ahead of their two friendly matches this month.
The Korea Football Association on Wednesday released a video clip of the session featuring all 25 players for the Taegeuk Warriors at Cardiff International Sports Campus in the Welsh capital on Tuesday (local time).
South Korea will play Wales in Cardiff at 7:45 p.m. Thursday local time, or 3:45 a.m. Friday South Korean time.
Next up will be Saudi Arabia in Newcastle, England, at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday local time, or 1:30 a.m. next Wednesday in Seoul.
These will be the fifth and sixth matches for South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, who is still without a win after posting two draws and two losses so far.
Klinsmann is the first foreign-born head coach of the South Korean men's national football team to go winless in the first four matches of a tenure.
The German tactician has also faced criticism for reneging on his earlier word and spending more time at his U.S. home than in South Korea. While his assistants have kept busy scouting players in the domestic K League, Klinsmann has appeared as an analyst on ESPN and attended the draw for the UEFA Champions League group stage in Monaco.
A victory on this European trip would go a long way toward silencing Klinsmann's detractors and changing the narrative surrounding the much-maligned coach.
Wales check in at No. 35 in the FIFA rankings, seven spots below South Korea. This will be only the second meeting between the two countries.
South Korea will be led by captain and Tottenham Hotspur talisman Son Heung-min, fresh off a hat trick against Burnley in the Premier League over the weekend.
Son will be up against his Spurs teammates Ben Davies and Brennan Johnson, and ex-Tottenham teammate Joe Rodon.
Welsh captain Aaron Ramsey leads the current iteration of his national team with 20 goals and has earned the most caps among outfield players with 82.
In addition to Son, other Europe-based South Korean players arrived in Wales in fine form.
Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers scored his second goal of the season Sunday in his return from a hamstring injury. In Denmark, FC Midtjylland forward Cho Gue-sung shook off a recent leg injury and picked up an assist last week. KAA Gent midfielder Hong Hyun-seok grabbed a brace in his Belgian league match Sunday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
-
Rare mother-of-pearl box presumed from Goryeo returns from Japan
-
(2nd LD) Yoon arrives in Indonesia to attend ASEAN summits
-
S. Korea to spend largest-ever budget to boost seafood consumption amid Fukushima woes
-
(LEAD) Russia proposed three-way naval exercise with N. Korea, China: NIS