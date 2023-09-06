Landers slugger Choi Jeong becomes KBO's career runs scored leader
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Choi Jeong of the SSG Landers became the all-time runs scored leader in South Korean professional baseball Wednesday.
Choi scored his 1,356th run during the top of the third inning of a Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular season game against the Hanwha Eagles at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in the central city of Daejeon.
By coming home on a double by Guillermo Heredia, Choi broke a tie with the retired slugger and current Doosan Bears manager Lee Seung-yuop.
It was Choi's 2,144th career game. Lee retired in 2017 with 1,906 games under his belt.
Choi made his KBO debut with the SK Wyverns, the previous incarnation of the Landers, in 2005, and has been one of the KBO's most consistent power hitters since. He has reached double figures in home runs in every year since 2006. With 25 dingers so far this year, Choi has topped 20 homers in eight straight seasons.
Choi has never led the KBO in runs scored in any season, though he has ranked among the top 10 eight times.
With 454 career home runs, Choi is also closing in on Lee's all-time record of 467. No other player in KBO history has even hit 400.
Choi is No. 3 on the career RBI list with 1,442, with Lee in second place at 1,498 RBIs and Kia Tigers slugger Choi Hyoung-woo leading the way at 1,535 RBIs.
Choi Hyoung-woo moved ahead of Lee in that department in June this year. But at 39, he is nearly four years older than Choi Jeong, who could own the RBI record by the time his career is done.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
