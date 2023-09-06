Saudi Aramco's chief to visit S. Korea

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Saudi Arabian Oil Company, one of the world's largest crude oil exporters, will visit South Korea to meet with government and business leaders here, industry sources said Wednesday.

Al-Rumayyan, who also governs the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, will arrive in Seoul later in the day for a three-day visit, according to the sources.

It will be his second trip to South Korea after he attended the inauguration ceremony of the country's President Yoon Suk Yeol in May last year.

He is expected to have meetings with South Korean government officials and business people, including Chung Ki-sun, CEO of the shipbuilding-to-energy conglomerate HD Hyundai, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation.

Saudi Aramco is the largest shareholder of S-Oil, South Korea's No. 3 oil refiner, and is also the second-largest shareholder of Hyundai Oilbank Co., the oil refinery unit of HD Hyundai.



In this file photo taken May 11, 2022, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) poses with Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Saudi Aramco's board of directors and the governor of the Public Investment Fund, at the presidential office in Seoul. (Yonhap)

