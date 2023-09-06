Saudi Aramco's chief to visit S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Saudi Arabian Oil Company, one of the world's largest crude oil exporters, will visit South Korea to meet with government and business leaders here, industry sources said Wednesday.
Al-Rumayyan, who also governs the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, will arrive in Seoul later in the day for a three-day visit, according to the sources.
It will be his second trip to South Korea after he attended the inauguration ceremony of the country's President Yoon Suk Yeol in May last year.
He is expected to have meetings with South Korean government officials and business people, including Chung Ki-sun, CEO of the shipbuilding-to-energy conglomerate HD Hyundai, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation.
Saudi Aramco is the largest shareholder of S-Oil, South Korea's No. 3 oil refiner, and is also the second-largest shareholder of Hyundai Oilbank Co., the oil refinery unit of HD Hyundai.
