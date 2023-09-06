Yoon's office viewing 'seriously' possible arms deal between N. Korea, Russia

By Lee Haye-ah

JAKARTA, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office said Wednesday it is viewing "seriously" the possibility of an arms deal between North Korea and Russia after their leaders were reported to be planning a meeting next week.

The New York Times reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may travel to Vladivostok, Russia, to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss a possible arms deal.

North Korea has been suspected of supplying weapons to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

"It would harm the security of the Republic of Korea and go against the rules, agreements and discussion items of international security at a single stroke," a presidential official told reporters in Jakarta, where South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is attending annual summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. "As such, we are viewing it seriously."

The Republic of Korea is South Korea's formal name.

Regarding South Korea's response in the event North Korea and Russia conduct trade in arms and defense technology, the official said the government will think about it when it happens.

"If the two countries' leaders meet, one country is an influential country with a veto on world peace and security, and the other country has been watched most seriously for the past 20 or so years by the U.N. Security Council and been the subject of around 10 of the harshest resolutions," the official added.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R, rear) speaks during a summit with the leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta on Sept. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

