S. Korea, China in talks to arrange meeting between Yoon, Li Qiang
By Lee Haye-ah
JAKARTA, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and China are in talks to arrange a meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Premier Li Qiang in Jakarta, an official said Wednesday.
The two leaders are in the Indonesian capital to attend annual summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and met Wednesday during an ASEAN Plus Three summit, which brought together leaders of the 10 ASEAN states and South Korea, Japan and China.
"We're discussing tonight whether to have a South Korea-China meeting with Premier Li Qiang tomorrow," the South Korean presidential official told reporters. "It hasn't been finalized yet."
Li was the highest-ranking Chinese official Yoon met after Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting on the margins of a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, last November.
