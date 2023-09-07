Chinese delegation to visit Pyongyang for celebrations of N. Korea's founding anniversary
All News 06:29 September 07, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- A Chinese delegation will visit North Korea to attend events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the North Korean regime's establishment, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.
A party and government Chinese delegation headed by Liu Guozhong, vice-premier of the State Council of China, will visit North Korea to participate in celebrations for the 75th founding anniversary which falls on Saturday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
Rare mother-of-pearl box presumed from Goryeo returns from Japan
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
Hidden underground space in downtown Seoul to be open to public
-
Yoon calls for int'l unity for N. Korea's denuclearization