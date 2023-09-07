(LEAD) Chinese delegation to visit Pyongyang for celebrations of N. Korea's founding anniversary
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- A Chinese delegation will visit North Korea to attend events to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the North Korean regime, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.
A party and government Chinese delegation, headed by Liu Guozhong, vice premier of the State Council of China, will visit North Korea to participate in celebrations for the 75th founding anniversary, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korea earlier said it will hold a militia parade to mark the anniversary, which falls on Saturday.
In late July, China sent a delegation, led by Li Hongzhong, a politburo member of the Chinese Communist Party, to North Korea to attend events to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War armistice, called Victory Day in the North.
Flanked by Russia's visiting defense minister and Li, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watched a military parade on July 27, displaying North Korea's solidarity with Beijing and Moscow vis-a-vis the strengthening of three-way security cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.
There is growing speculation that Kim may visit Vladivostok for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week amid suspected arms transactions between Pyongyang and Moscow.
