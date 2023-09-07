BTS' Jungkook to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook, a member of K-pop juggernaut BTS, will headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival, a large-scale U.S. charity concert set to be held this month, the group's agency said Thursday, citing the festival's official social media accounts.
The Global Citizen Festival is a large-scale charity concert organized by Global Citizen, a New York-based international civic group. The festival has been held annually since 2012 to raise awareness of global issues, such as extreme poverty, hunger and climate change.
This year's edition will be held on Sept. 23 at New York City's Central Park.
Taking part in the 2021 event through online streaming, BTS performed "Permission to Dance" and "Butter" against the backdrop of Sungnyemun, South Korea's National Treasure No. 1, also known as Namdaemun.
Jungkook has been named a headliner for the 2023 event, along with rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers and pop star Lauryn Hill. Jungkook is the first K-pop solo artist to perform at the festival.
"I'm really excited to participate in this year's Global Citizen Festival as a headliner," the BTS vocalist said through his agency. "I'm happy to be able to join a festival with such a meaningful cause. I want to perform before many people as soon as possible."
Jungkook has also been nominated in the Song of Summer category for his hit solo song "Seven" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards set to take place Tuesday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
Rare mother-of-pearl box presumed from Goryeo returns from Japan
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
Hidden underground space in downtown Seoul to be open to public
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
-
Yoon calls for int'l unity for N. Korea's denuclearization