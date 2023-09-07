Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 07, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/20 Sunny 0
Incheon 30/21 Sunny 0
Suwon 31/18 Sunny 0
Cheongju 31/19 Sunny 0
Daejeon 31/18 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 30/16 Sunny 0
Gangneung 27/18 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 31/19 Sunny 0
Gwangju 32/21 Sunny 0
Jeju 28/24 Cloudy 20
Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 10
Busan 29/21 Sunny 20
(END)
