Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 September 07, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/20 Sunny 0

Incheon 30/21 Sunny 0

Suwon 31/18 Sunny 0

Cheongju 31/19 Sunny 0

Daejeon 31/18 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 30/16 Sunny 0

Gangneung 27/18 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 31/19 Sunny 0

Gwangju 32/21 Sunny 0

Jeju 28/24 Cloudy 20

Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 10

Busan 29/21 Sunny 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!