Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Corporate loan growth accelerates in Q2

All News 12:00 September 07, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Corporate loan growth in South Korea picked up in the second quarter from three months earlier, central bank data showed Thursday, mainly due to a gain in loans for the service sector.

The outstanding loans extended to local companies came to 1,842.8 trillion won (US$1.379 trillion) as of end-June, up 24.3 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The second-quarter increase is larger than the previous quarter's 20.8 trillion-won increase.

By sector, loans to manufacturing firms rose 5.6 trillion won on-quarter to 447.3 trillion won as of the end of June, slowing from the previous quarter's 11 trillion-won gain.

Total loans in the service sector expanded 13.4 trillion won to 1,188.4 trillion won, compared with a growth of 8.4 trillion won in the first quarter.

Corporate loan growth accelerates in Q2 - 1

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#corporate loans
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!